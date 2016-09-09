Wanna Save Money? Exercise

Typically when I go to a Pilates class it's with a goal of hardcore abs in mind, but a new study suggests I should be considering the benefits exercise can have on my wallet instead.

A research team reportedly gathered data from over 26,000 people over the age of 18 who satisfied the criteria of logging either 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of intense exercise weekly to find out how it affects other areas of their life. The findings, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, concluded that of the subjects who had a history of heart disease but maintain a fitness regimen, save approximately $2,500 annually in medical costs as opposed to those who didn't.

The savings was a little less for study participants with no history of heart disease but weekly workouts, saving around $500 a year in medical costs. This difference makes sense because typically this group might have fewer medical expenses to begin with, but it's not like $500 is anything to sneeze at. Personally I'd feel really good if that cash was in my savings account instead, or maybe spent on a Sephora splurge if I'm really feeling whimsical.

So the next time you're waffling between lounging on the couch or hitting the treadmill, think about how much money you could be pocketing if you choose to get to the gym. It's worth it.