4 Knockout Boxing Classes We're Obsessed with—and You Will Be Too

Getty Images
Lindsay Dolak
Dec 01, 2016 @ 8:00 am

With dark mornings and even darker nights, shuffling off to the gym before or after work feels especially dreadful these days. With the usual elliptical allure burning significantly dimmer, we need something more dynamic to motivate us to lace up our sneakers for a good sweat. Enter: boxing classes.

There's a reason these workouts are heavily sought after by some of the most, well, sought-after models in the business, like Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima. Boxing workouts are high-challenge, high-reward and because they're built around constantly changing combinations, they're super fun and definitely not boring.

VIDEO: Get That Body: How to Get Abs Like Gigi Hadid

 

But, not all classes are created the same, so read on to find out which classes InStyle editors are loving and why.

1 of 4 gothamgym/Instagram

Gotham G-BOX

"This is one of the coolest spaces I've ever been to—tucked down below the streets of Soho, with exposed brick walls and lit by tea candles (this boxing gym is housed in a former chapel!) The G-BOX workout itself though is no Sunday at church—be prepared to sweat, sweat, sweat and get out all the aggression you need, the ultimate therapy! The studio's owner, Rob, wrapped my hands and threw me in the ring, leading me through an insane workout while teaching me boxing basics all at once. No wonder why Kendall Jenner is among his many celebrity devotees." —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

Advertisement
2 of 4 shadowboxnyc/Instagram

Shadowbox

"If you want to hardcore sweat while giving your arms the ultimate workout, Shadowbox is worth a try. The class starts off with a fast-paced workout and a quick “shadowboxing” session before you move to sets on the bag with bootcamp exercises in-between. We found there was less focus on form and more concentration on continuous motion and quick choreography. It’s ideal if cardio is your jam and you want an intro to boxing as a workout." —Victoria Moorhouse, Editor, MIMI

3 of 4 Courtesy of Box + Flow

Box + Flow

"Boxers and yogis may seem like they’re on opposite ends of the exercise spectrum, but the two disciplines go together like PB&J at this new combination class. At Box + Flow, each 50-minute session consists of 10 minutes of shadowboxing with weights, 20 minutes of boxing, and 20 minutes of candlelit vinyasa flow—all set against the sonic backdrop of Drake and Kanye West. If you’re the type of person who prefers working out with a buddy, then you’ll enjoy being put in pairs on the boxing bags and facing your partner during the closing power flow sequence. Either way, prepare to leave dripping in sweat." —Claire Stern, Associate Editor

Advertisement
4 of 4 rumble_boxing/Instagram

Rumble

Rumble takes all of the motivation you love from group fitness classes and all of the challenging routines and combos from personal boxing sessions and combines them to form a butt-kicking, but entirely accessible workout. And no prior experience is required. Created by well-known fitness powerhouse, Noah Neiman, the boxing-inspired workout promises a '50-minute, 11-round, full-body strength-training conditioning workout' and by blending traditional boxing training, body weight moves, and dumbbells, it achieves just that. All with a booming sound system blaring out curated tunes to inspire every punch." —Lindsay Dolak, Editorial Assistant

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!