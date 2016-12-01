4 Knockout Boxing Classes We're Obsessed with—and You Will Be Too

With dark mornings and even darker nights, shuffling off to the gym before or after work feels especially dreadful these days. With the usual elliptical allure burning significantly dimmer, we need something more dynamic to motivate us to lace up our sneakers for a good sweat. Enter: boxing classes.

There's a reason these workouts are heavily sought after by some of the most, well, sought-after models in the business, like Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima. Boxing workouts are high-challenge, high-reward and because they're built around constantly changing combinations, they're super fun and definitely not boring.

VIDEO: Get That Body: How to Get Abs Like Gigi Hadid

But, not all classes are created the same, so read on to find out which classes InStyle editors are loving and why.