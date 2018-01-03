Try This Easy Yoga Workout to Kick-Start Your New Year

Right on schedule, 2018 has arrived and prompted us to reevaluate our exercise regimen and the general state of our lives. But resolutions don't have to be lofty, impossible-to-attain goals that we'll never keep. The New Year is as good a time as any to take a cue from Larry David and hit the reset button on your fitness routine, whether it's finally getting that gym membership or signing up for that boxing class you've been too scared to try. Because we're only three days in, we tapped Sarah Levey, co-founder of Y7, the cult-favorite hip-hop yoga studio in New York and L.A., whose new book, We Flow Hard: The Y7 Guide to Crafting Your Yoga Practice, is out now from Running Press, for an easy sequence to start off on the right (flexible) note. Baby steps.