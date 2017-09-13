The Important Reason You’re Seeing Hearts All Over Instagram

The next time you open up your Instagram app, put a little heart into it. By just posting an image of the shape, whether it’s drawn on your hand with lipstick or sewn on your shirt as a patch, you could help raise awareness for the fight against suicide and depression, while also benefiting programs that support the cause.

It’s called the #sayiloveyou campaign, and it was created by the Dr. Brandt Foundation, an organization that seeks to promote conversations around mental illness and support those affected by suicide, depression, and also other mood disorders. It was established in honor of Dr. Fredric Brandt, who also struggled with depression throughout his life.

On 9/14, get ready to join our fight against suicide and depression. We'll donate $1 for every image of a red heart you post during the month of September. Together, we can make a change! #sayiloveyou ❤️ A post shared by dr. brandt Skincare (@drbrandt) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Lining up with Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, taking part in the campaign is easy and can truly help those in need. To take part, all you have to do is post an image of a heart on Instagram with the #sayiloveyou hashtag. Then, tag @drbrandt, as well as three other people, asking them to continue the message on their own account.

For every single heart posted with the above criteria, the Dr. Brandt Foundation will donate $1 and up to $100,000 to a specific Suicide Prevention cause the organization supports. This includes The Trevor Project, Out of the Darkness Community Walks, and FISP.