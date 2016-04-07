We Tried It: The Detox Drink You Can Only Order Via Text Message

Forget everything you thought you knew about detox drinks: Dirty Lemon won't throw your stomach into upheaval, and it definitely doesn't taste like kale purée. Instead of serving as a meal supplement, the drink is more of a booster, meant to be consumed when you've "had one too many slices of pizza or glasses of rosé," says the brand.

The blend itself is based upon lemon juice, which promotes healthy detox by alkalizing—that's a fancy word for balancing—your body's natural pH. Also included are splashes of ginger and dandelion roots (both of which assist in digestion) along with pharmaceutical-grade activated charcoal, which absorbs toxins and impurities as it passes through your system.

After trying a bottle post-pizza binge, we're pleased to report we felt less bloated than we might have otherwise. (And more energetic in the hours following, too.) More importantly, the taste, while not exactly subdued—it's a little tangy and slightly sour—wasn't at all unpleasant.

We saved the coolest news for last: The only way you can order this stuff is via text message. Simply text the brand's line at 917-588-0640, and follow the prompts to order. (They ship overnight anywhere in the country.) For $65, you'll receive a case of six bottles.