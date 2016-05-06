Demi Lovato's Workout Sessions are INTENSE

It's Friday, and if you are anything like us, it means you're prooobably considering skipping the gym today and going directly for a drink. Not so fast, though. Before you make up your mind, you may want to take a look at Demi Lovato's latest Snapchat videos. They may give you just what you need to hit the gym.

The singer shared a couple of clips of her Friday workout session, and she is killing those bench squats and pushups. Also part of her routine — fiercely punching a bag as fast as she can. Seriously, we're getting pumped up just by watching those vids.

Friday 💪🏼 follow me on snap: theddlovato A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 6, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

I hate the word victim. I never have been and I never will be. A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 6, 2016 at 10:44am PDT

Off to the gym, we guess!