Demi Lovato's Post-Workout Treatment Is Way More Intense Than Stretching 

If you follow Demi Lovato on social media, you know that the singer has been posting videos and snaps of her grueling workouts that would motivate anyone to hit the gym. Bench squats, pushups, boxing, you name it, Demi is probably doing it right now. And while the singer's tough workouts are more than impressive, her post-gym treatment is equally jaw-dropping.

Apparently, to help her body recover, Lovato prefers what looks to be cryotherapy, which sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it's a real thing. The singer posted a photo of her on Snapchat in a cryosauna that she captioned "rehabbin." This is a basically a chamber filled with liquid nitrogen where temperatures can drop to -290 Fahrenheit (no, we're not joking).

Other celebs like Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly are also clearly hooked on the treatment that increases metabolism, eases your muscles, improves your skin, and ...get ready...can burn 800 calories per 3-minute session.

Snapchat

On the other hand, Demi looks quite happy in there so it can't be that bad, can it?!