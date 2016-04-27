Demi Lovato Is The Body Positive Hero We Deserve

Demi Lovato is always championing body positivity and self-love, from her un-retouched and makeup-free photo shoots to her encouraging and inspirational Snapchat. In one of Demi's recent Snapchats, she shows off her bikini bod and points out that although she doesn't consider her body to be "perfect," she's still loves herself!

Demi's Snapchat proves how much we need strong and supportive female role models who aren't afraid to show their imperfections and insecurities. So, as it warms up and we approach summer, take a cue from Demi and remember to love your body.

She said it first, what's wrong with being confident? Literally nothing.