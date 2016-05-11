Demi Lovato's Hardcore Boxing Workout Will Blow You Away

Need maj motivation to hit the gym? Look no further than your girl Demi Lovato. Seriously, the singer has been giving us unbelievable fitness goals recently. Just last week, the singer posted a series of videos that gave us a sneak peek at what her workout routine looks like — bench squats, pushups, and punching a bag. And while those may sound like standard exercises, wait until you see her latest Instagram video.

Apparently, Lovato also uses a machine called the Raptor (no, not a dinosaur) while she boxes. Because, you know, boxing is not hard enough as it is. It's basically a bunch of elastic cables tied to your legs and waist that pull you backwards so the when you start moving forward, it builds up your resistance. Sounds simple enough, but it looks quite intense.

Boxing with @jayglazer at #unbreakable on a machine called the raptor.... By far one of the hardest workouts I've ever done!!! A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 10, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

Go get it, Demi!