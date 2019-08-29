This Brand Made the Perfect Vibrator After Taking 1,500 Surveys

Image zoom Courtesy

Sometimes, to make a better omelette, it’s more about what ingredients you take out than what you add. That’s exactly what Dame did with it’s Pom vibrator, except the broccoli and bell peppers are extraneous features, and the omelette is your orgasm.

The vibe’s ‘less is more’ ethos didn’t happen by accident. Dame’s newest addition to its sexual wellness lineup was the result of a rigorous research and development period, which included taking over 1,500 surveys and nearly a hundred test subjects. “How do we get that job?” is our first question, but our second is “What makes this vibrator any different from the next?”

For one, Pom is built to be completely flexible. Unlike other vibes you may have come across — even other contemporary, design-y ones — Pom’s body is nearly all silicone with a small and mighty motor. This means the device is largely malleable and can contort easily to your own curves.

Shaped like an oversized lima bean with a pinched tip at the narrow end, Pom fits comfortably within the palm of your hand, hence the name. Don’t be fooled by the squishy nature of the device though — it may be a total softy, but it’s built to get the job done. Made with Dame’s most powerful motor yet, you can choose from five pulsation patterns and a spectrum of intensities.

By stepping away from typical vibrator features like penetration-centric dildos and overly firm bullet massagers, Dame made what people are calling the “best vibrator I’ve ever used.” In fact, Pom has almost 200 near-perfect ratings from verified buyers.

“I have used basic vibrators for enhancing self-pleasure alone and during sex,” writes one reviewer. “The rigidity of these vibrators is simply something I’ve had to work around, especially when using them with a partner. The Pom changes all of this. The flexibility, form, and texture makes the Pom feel like an extension of me/us. The vibration patterns are divine and take the experience to the next level. The Pom is a work of art. So much so that I’ve actually had to spend some time learning how to work with the intricacies of it and how I can ‘romance’ (as cheesy as that sounds) my body versus just ‘getting to it’ with my old vibrator. Well done Dame, well done!”

Pom is easy to use and easy to maintain, thanks to waterproof, dishwasher-friendly silicone and a magnetic USB charger. It is available in two attractive colors — Plum and Jade — and retails for $95.

Shop the vibrator that’s making people say things like, “I’ve gotten my money’s worth in less than 24 hours... no joke,” for $95 at DameProducts.com.