It's been more than 60 days since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, and chances are, news of the virus continues to dominate your group texts and dinner table conversations. But with new information being released on a daily basis — and so many people looking for answers in this uncertain time — it can also be hard to decipher fact from a misguided tweet (or comment from Trump) gone, well, viral.

As for how it's spread: “COVID-19 is transmitted via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes or coughs,” says Nate Favini, M.D., the medical lead of Forward, a preventive primary care practice. Spread is more likely in close contact, which is why social distancing is so crucial.

"It is not yet known whether non-respiratory body fluids (e.g. blood, vomit, urine, breast milk, or semen) from an infected person transmit the virus.” (Which is why Dr. Favini recommends washing your hands with warm water for at least 20 seconds after coming into contact with any bodily fluids.)

The virus has also been found to be stable for several hours to days in aerosols (examples include fog or dust that holds particles in the air) and on surfaces, which is why properly cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting are key.

We also know that washing your hands properly and wearing a mask when you do need to go in public continue to be important measures for keeping yourself and others safe.

Ahead, health experts weed through some of the biggest (and most dangerous) myths floating around about coronavirus.

Myth #1: Coronavirus always presents the same way.

While cough, fever, and shortness of breath were the first symptoms associated with coronavirus and the most common, they aren't the only ones to be mindful of. The CDC currently lists the following six symptoms:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

There's also a wide range of less common symptoms that have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Rashes can also be symptoms of coronavirus.

Myth #2: Ibuprofen can make you more vulnerable to coronavirus.

A study published in a highly-respected medical journal, The Lancet, in early March first caused this suggestion to spread widely, says Erika Schwartz. M.D., founder of Evolved Science. “The authors suggested that using NSAIDs (aka nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, ibuprofen being one of them) may increase vulnerability to coronavirus,” Dr. Schwartz says. “There has been no substantiation or follow up to the claim.”

FWIW, the World Health Organization (WHO) retracted its original statement that people avoid ibuprofen. The organization wrote on Twitter: “Based on currently available information, the WHO does not recommend against the use of ibuprofen."

Dr. Schwartz still suggests avoiding it — but not because of its relation to COVID-19. “Ibuprofen and the other NSAIDs are widely used to decrease inflammation and fever and are associated with many side effects like gastritis, ulcers, and gastrointestinal bleeds,” she says. “Acetaminophen (e.g. Tylenol) works as well on fevers and has none of the side effects.”

Myth #3: Your blood type can make you more susceptible.

Preliminary research out of China showed that about 45 percent of people from Wuhan who contracted and died from coronavirus had type A blood, Dr. Schwartz says. These same researchers also suspect people with type A blood are more susceptible to the virus and develop more severe symptoms, she explains.

“Having said that, the study was on around 250 people, was never peer-reviewed and doesn't take into account what the distribution of blood type is in that area of China,” Dr. Schwartz says.

Bottom line: Blood type doesn't appear to be a significant risk driver and having type A blood should not make you more worried about contracting coronavirus.

Myth #4: Rinsing your nose with saline can protect against coronavirus.

While there is some evidence that suggests rinsing the nose regularly with saline solution can speed up a case of the common cold, there is no proof that the same practice can protect against coronavirus, says Edo Paz, M.D., vice president of medical at K Health.

Dr. Schwartz agrees, adding that using saline on a regular basis could be counterproductive, instead irritating your nose. As an alternative, she recommends keeping your mouth and nasal passages moist — which can keep a virus from getting into your lungs — by “drinking lots of water and staying extremely well-hydrated.”

Reminder: “The sign of being well hydrated is that your urine is colorless and you urinate every couple of hours,” she says, adding that you should keep from overdoing it on alcohol, caffeine, and tea, all of which can be dehydrating.

Myth #5: Vinegar can kill coronavirus.

While white vinegar diluted with water might be your go-to when you’re looking for a natural day-to-day cleaner, Consumer Reports notes that it shouldn't be used to wipe out COVID-19.

“Vinegar is not recommended to disinfect from coronavirus. Alcohol is the best disinfectant and should be left on the surface to be disinfected for a while then wiped off,” Dr. Schwartz says.

Instead, the CDC recommends disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces daily, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. Use a diluted bleach solution, cleaners that include at least 70 percent alcohol, or other household disinfectants registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Myth #6: Home remedies and supplements can cure or prevent coronavirus.

Chances are you've seen a variety of supplements being touted as "cures" for coronavirus. But whether it's vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, essential oils, or garlic, none of these remedies are proven to help cure or prevent coronavirus.

As for the supplement colloidal silver, which has been marketed a COVID-19 treatment, just stay away. Per every health organization out there, it's not effective for treating any disease – and can even cause serious side effects. For a full list of specific companies making claims that their product can prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure coronavirus, check out this list from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Myth #7: The virus will die off this summer when temperatures rise.

You may have heard that viruses spread more easily in the colder months, or that hot weather thwarts coronavirus cases — and there is some truth to that. As of now, researchers do think that temperature plays a role in the virus spreading less aggressively — by as much as a 2% decline in transmission for every 1 degree Celsius.

However, this does not mean that the spread of coronavirus will stop entirely when conditions become milder – and new coronavirus cases are popping up everywhere in the world, regardless of climate. Bottom line: Scientists still don't know for sure how temperature changes will influence the spread of COVID-19.

Myth #8: I’m young, so I’m OK, right?

This one is, perhaps, the biggest myth among millennials – and could be deadly. Case in point: Even after coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, college students remained on their spring break and ignored social distancing recommendations.

While the WHO confirms that older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (e.g. asthma, diabetes, heart disease) do appear to be more vulnerable to the virus, the organization has also established that people of all ages can be infected by COVID-19, including children.

In fact, says Dr. Favini, while “people of any age or group can be asymptomatic carriers,” it’s younger people who are more likely to carry the virus to other people.

“Though younger people may be asymptomatic and/or have mild symptoms, it is extremely important for people of all ages to practice social distancing,” he says.