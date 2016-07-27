Got Cockroach Milk? It's Apparently the New Superfood

People will go to great lengths and try some pretty wild stuff in the name of health and life longevity, but the latest so-called "superfood" feels like it's taking the concept a little too far. Enter Cockroach Milk.

Before we completely lose you and the very though of cockroaches in your cereal milk haunts your dreams, let's get down to the scientific basics. Researchers at the Institute of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) in Bangalore, India found that cockroaches contain protein crystals that could provide protein supplements for the very humans they antagonize.

According to Time, the scientists discovered that just one milk crystal is extremely high in calories and boasts three times more energy than that of dairy milk.

In an interview with the Times of India, one of the study's lead authors, Sanchari Banerjee, said, "The crystals are like a complete food—they have proteins, fats, and sugars. If you looki into the protein sequences, they have all the essential amino acids."

The hope is that these crystals can be incorporated into supplements, with the idea that they can be added to protein drinks in the future.

Still grossed out? We feel you. Just remember you'd never actually lay eyes on a cockroach in your beverage, and those precious crystals would be secured in an environment far from the very place that beverage is made. Still, this one is probably going to take some time to warm up to in terms of health crazes. And of course, we'd have to wait to see what doctors around the globe have to say about this before we adopt it.