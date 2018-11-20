The ClassPass Black Friday Deal Is Pretty Good, TBH

Image zoom Stocksy

I’m an avid exerciser, but I generally stick with what I know — running, strength training, a little Pilates. I know I should branch out from my comfort zone, but I’m just not a fan of signing up for something I’ve never tried only to find I don’t like it or don’t jive with the instructor.

If you can relate, then this ClassPass Black Friday deal is for you. Because the app allows you to have your new exercise classes and decide how much of a commitment you want to make to them, too. Never heard of ClassPass? Well, then you’re in for a real treat.

ClassPass is a downloadable app that allows members to access workout classes from hundreds of fitness studios in their area. Basically, you plot your location and the app tells you what’s available. So not only do you get to learn more about fitness options in your city, you can also hop into that yoga class you’ve been wanting to try and give kickboxing a shot without having to buy individual passes to each. It’s like a buffet for fitness, and you get to build a plate that suits your exercise palate.

The app also allows you to stream workouts from partner studios when you can’t make it to class, meaning you get to squeeze in a sweat sesh when it works for you. And you can connect with friends who use ClassPass so you can plan to sweat it out together. (Hello, accountability!)

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ClassPass is offering a free one-month subscription for first-time users. (The company currently offers a two-week free trial.) All you have to do is sign up online. The offer begins at 12 a.m on Friday, Nov. 23 and lasts until Monday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Another benefit of ClassPass is that it can be used in other locations when you are traveling. This makes it easy to access classes at studios in other ClassPass cities, which is especially fun if they offer something you don’t have in your hometown.

Monthly memberships typically start at $35 a month, though the exact cost varies depending on where you live. Your purchase then allots you a certain number of monthly credits to be used to take classes. For instance, a starting package at $35 earns you 20 credits, which would buy you approximately three to five classes.

The deal, of course, couldn’t come at a better time of the year. After all, ‘tis the season when you could use a little incentive to brave the cold for a workout or find a way to squeeze in an at-home session from the app’s streamable library. Plus, it’s kind of the perfect counterbalance to the inevitable surplus of holiday treats you’re bound to encounter pretty much everywhere you go.

It’s easy to see the upside to switching up your workouts when you check out the science. According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), workout variety is important in order to prevent boredom, as well as avoid reaching a plateau. Use ClassPass to try classes that offer high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or hot yoga to get your heart pumping in a whole new way.

On the other hand, if you’re just getting back into exercising and looking for a push in the right direction, then ClassPass gives you the chance to choose what works for you. And, really, isn’t that about as much as you could ask for? Well, that and a rest day or two.