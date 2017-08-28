When hitting the snooze button is all too tempting, Cindy Crawford can relate. "I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today!'" Crawford, 51, says. "When I was modeling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit." What drives her today? "Knowing that when my husband asks if I can help move the couch, I can do it." The founder of skin-care line Meaningful Beauty also keeps cardio interesting by jumping on a "tiny trampoline" to thumping pop music. "Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health." Check out her beauty and workout musts below.

VIDEO: Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford's Twin With Her New Hair Cut

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

For more stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, through Amazon, and for digital download now.