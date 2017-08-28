5 Things Cindy Crawford Does to Stay in Shape and Look Great

When hitting the snooze button is all too tempting, Cindy Crawford can relate. "I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today!'" Crawford, 51, says. "When I was modeling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit." What drives her today? "Knowing that when my husband asks if I can help move the couch, I can do it." The founder of skin-care line Meaningful Beauty also keeps cardio interesting by jumping on a "tiny trampoline" to thumping pop music. "Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health." Check out her beauty and workout musts below. 

Always Exfoliate

Crawford says exfoliating "reinvigorates" her skin. She dry-brushes her arms and legs before hydrating with body oil: "Why bother moisturizing if you don't get off the dead skin first?"

Shield the Skin

Crawford is religious about applying SPF in the morning and retinol at night. After putting on foundation, she follows with a dose of Meaningful Beauty Melon Serum for a natural-looking highlight. "I dab it where I want to look dewy," she says.

Let Loose

Though Crawford uses her home gym every day, she incorporates a hike or fitness class into her routine at least once a week. "S Factor pole-dancing class in L.A. is so much fun to do with a group of friends," she says. "They keep it really dark, so it's almost impossible to feel embarrassed."

Treat Yourself

"I definitely need a piece of dark chocolate after dinner every night. If I don't have it, I could eat a hundred other things and still not be satisfied," says Crawford. "I try to be 80 percent good 80 percent of the time."

Heal Your Hair

"If I know I want to shampoo later in the day, I'll leave on a hair mask while I work out," says Crawford, who likes this lightweight conditioner. "The body heat from doing cardio helps it penetrate even better."

