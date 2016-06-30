Chloë Grace Moretz Has Zero Tolerance for Body Shamers

Demis Maryannakis/Star Max/Getty Images

Preach. 

Kelly Bryant
Jun 30, 2016 @ 6:00 am

Having grown up in the entertainment industry, Chloë Grace Moretz has plenty of experience with critics, but she isn't about to sit idly by and accept hateful body shamers who hide behind their social media accounts and spew negativity. 

Moretz recently got fired up on Twitter after reading a slew of mean comments. The actress wants everyone to think before they post, because whether the rudeness is aimed at a celebrity or an actual acquaintance, these words hurt and no one is immune to them.





Moretz then finished off her rant with a good old-fashioned plug for tacos...as one does.Unknown Object

In all seriousness, we love that she's not afraid to speak her mind in terms of telling haters exactly where to go. Will she actually get through to any of them? If even one body shamer rethinks their negative comments, then we consider that a success. You can't change the landscape of social media in a day, but if we band together, we can make it a better place for everyone. 

