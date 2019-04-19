Everything From Bobbi Brown’s New Wellness Line Is Under $20

Image zoom Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the era of self-care, the wellness industry has come under fire. Critics of the movement have challenged the assertion that “wellness is for everyone” by pointing to the industry’s Burj Khalifa-high costs. Moon Juice founder Amanda Chantal Bacon’s $700+ daily diet and Gwyneth Paltrow’s exclusive lifestyle brand Goop have been famously called out for their unachievably expensive products and elitist road maps for self-care.

But that changes now with famed makeup artist Bobbi Brown’s new line of health and beauty supplements, Evolution_18, in which everything is under $20. Brown, whose eponymous makeup brand has been worn and praised by everyone from Kate Middleton to Kate Upton, has partnered with Walmart on this ambitious project, with the goal of being as accessible as possible.

“Health and wellness shouldn’t be exclusive, they are things that should be available to everyone,” Brown told Walmart. “I can’t imagine a better partner than Walmart to help make my products accessible to everyone.”

The ten-piece collection features a variety of products that aim to foster “beauty from the inside out” — which is not-so-coincidentally also the name of Brown’s most recent book. Collagen, probiotics, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamin blends are offered in powder, liquid, gummy, tablet, capsule, or tea form best suited to maximize ingredient absorption.

The collection focuses on both health and beauty, and offers solutions to concerns like hair and nail growth, skin anti-aging, and bloating. While many comparable Goop products run up to nearly $100, Evolution_18’s line caps off at $20. A handful of items are even less than that, like the Beauty Hair and Nail Growth Gummies, a month supply of which is just under $10.

It’s only natural that the women who revolutionized the way we do makeup has moved onto an even bigger and better pursuit: revolutionizing wellness, for all.

Shop the entire Evolution_18 collection at Walmart.com.