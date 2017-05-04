Best Sleep-Monitoring Gadget: Oura Ring

When it’s the norm to document your every waking move on Instagram, it’s more than a little ironic to have no idea what goes on during the time you’re asleep. Flip the script by monitoring your Zzz’s—doing so can provide serious insight into your waking health.

The trick is to find a way of measuring your sleep that doesn’t interfere with your, well, sleep. We tried pillowcase clips and an electronic mat, both of which proved too bothersome and bulky for daily use. Then, we found the OURA ring.

BUY: Oura Ring, $299; ouraring.com

VIDEO: Things To Know About Daylight Savings Time

The bauble has a built-in heart monitor that discreetly measures your nighttime activity, and sends the data to a complementary app. But unlike other app-enabled devices we tried, OURA actually interprets the data to determine the real-life implications of your sleep cycle. For example, after a particularly tumultuous night during which we barely entered REM (the deepest, most meaningful sleep) the app advised us to take it easy and give our body a break the following day. Sounds good to us.

Wins for: Design, Simplicity, and Thoroughness

Noteworthy Features:

Syncs with complementary app via Bluetooth

Long-lasting battery

Available in three colorways

See the rest of InStyle's 2017 Best of Tech picks here.