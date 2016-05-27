N.Y.C.'s 6 Best Running Routes That Offer Space and Scenery 

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now .

New York City can seem a bit crowded at times. Between the masses of people and the packed city blocks, it can be difficult to even walk down the sidewalks let alone break out into a casual jog. But the bustling metropolis actually houses some seriously spacious and scenic running routes if you know where to go. So whether you're just getting back into your running groove after a winter off or you're a marathon maven, we've rounded up six of N.Y.C.'s finest running routes to get your sprint (or jog or walk) on while in town.