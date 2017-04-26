Editor Tested: 3 Gadgets To Relieve Allergy Symptoms

You may have seen commercials for the Naväge on cable TV or stumbled upon hilarious videos on YouTube of people trying the contraption for the first time. While the device looks a little scary it's actually very cool because it uses suction power to pull saline through the nasal cavity. After you fill the top chamber and add a specially-designed salt pod, the machine does all the work for you. The saline solution from the top chamber enters one nostril and gets sucked out the other nostril and into the bottom chamber. Once I got the hang of it, it was fast and easy! Pro tip: Always touch the tip of your tongue to the roof of your mouth to avoid water going down your throat.

