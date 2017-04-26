Editor Tested: 3 Gadgets To Relieve Allergy Symptoms

Getty
Lauren Kane
Apr 26, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Let's face it, allergies are not glamorous. The runny nose, red eyes and itchy skin can put a damper on spring. After countless doctor visits, I've learned one important lesson: you must keep your nose clean. It sounds strange since your body does this itself every time you sneeze. However, allergy and sinus sufferers can go one step further with nasal irrigation. Many people have tried neti pots to wash away mucus and allergens but they are messy and hard to use. Below, we put three alternatives to the test.

VIDEO: Here's When It's Worth to Buy Organic

 

1 of 3 Courtesy

Naväge Nasal Hygiene System

You may have seen commercials for the Naväge on cable TV or stumbled upon hilarious videos on YouTube of people trying the contraption for the first time. While the device looks a little scary it's actually very cool because it uses suction power to pull saline through the nasal cavity. After you fill the top chamber and add a specially-designed salt pod, the machine does all the work for you. The saline solution from the top chamber enters one nostril and gets sucked out the other nostril and into the bottom chamber. Once I got the hang of it, it was fast and easy! Pro tip: Always touch the tip of your tongue to the roof of your mouth to avoid water going down your throat.

Naväge is offering InStyle readers a $10 off coupon, just use code INSTYLE at checkout by June 1, 2017. This coupon cannot be combined with any other coupons and is one-time use per customer.

$80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

SinuPulse Elite Advanced Nasal Sinus Irrigation System

The SinuPulse system was developed by the creators of the Water Pik and uses a pulsating action to clean and moisturize the nose. The machine was easy to set up but, like a neti pot, I had trouble getting the water to flow in one nostril and out the other. The unit also comes with a throat irrigator tip and a tongue cleaner and is eligible for reimbursement by many insurance providers and health savings accounts.

$80 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

NeilMed Sinugator Cordless Pulsating Nasal Wash 

This pulsating cleanser is one step up from the popular NeilMed Sinus Rinse squeeze bottle. While there is a learning curve to get the saline solution to come out the opposite nostril, the design is sleek and easy to use. This is a great option for travel or for someone who's not quite ready to invest in a larger irragation system. 

$20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!