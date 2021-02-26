Taking vitamins is one of those things that many of us have on our list of eventual health to-dos.... but never follow through on. After all, popping five different vitamins or supplements every morning or night can feel like a daunting and time-consuming task, especially for those who are pill-averse.

That's where multivitamins come in. To make the whole process easier, they have all the nutrients you're missing in just one pill (or delicious gummy). While your diet should be your primary source of essential vitamins and minerals, Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and host of the podcast "Fueled," recommends a multivitamin to supplement the nutrients you get from your food. If you have a restricted or limited diet, adding a multivitamin could be especially beneficial to ensure you're receiving all the necessary nutrients, she says

"My recommendation is to look for a multivitamin that contains a wide spectrum of vitamins and minerals; some may also have additional herbs or antioxidant-rich phytonutrients," she tells InStyle.

And while multivitamins can be beneficial to women of all ages, Kimball especially recommends to women over 40 because as we age, our bodies can become less efficient in absorbing certain vitamins.

"Certain micronutrients are essential for our bodies to function properly," she says. "Chromium, for example, influences our insulin response and carbohydrate metabolism. Vitamin B12 is involved in DNA production and healthy red blood cells, as well as our energy, focus and mood. As we get older, though, we don’t absorb B12 as efficiently, and can benefit from supplementation."

So to make it even easier for you, we've rounded up the 13 best multivitamins for women over 40, according to thousands of customer reviews. (Just be sure to consult your doctor first.)