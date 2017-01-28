What Does Drinking Rose Water Really Do, Other Than Smell Like Roses?

I’m a firm believer of rose water… as a refreshing mist I put on my face when it’s feeling dry and tight in the middle of the day. As a beverage? I had serious reservations when a coworker handed me a bottle to try. It wasn’t a gag gift, though, because drinking rose water is kind of a thing right now, popping up on menus at juice specialty stores like Juice Press and at health food stores.

Game for at least trying most health and fitness fads and trends, I decided to replace my seltzer for the day with a floral-infused water bottle. It tasted kind of like what you’d expect rose water to taste like—faint of roses. Not exactly like you’re downing toner or anything, but your palate can sense the blooms. I finished the bottle, but wanted to know more about what drinking rose water does besides smelling like roses, so I went to a nutritionist for answers.

"I haven’t seen any studies on rose water’s benefits from drinking, but the theory is that it can help with stress relief, digestive functioning, moodiness, and inflammation,” says nutritionist Brooke Alpert. So basically the theoretical benefits seem awesome. We could use all the help we can get when it comes to chilling out and staying positive, but it doesn’t seem like science has taken a stab at confirming what the drink can really do.

As for how its made, Alpert says it comes from when essential oil is made from roses during the distillation process. The only concern Alpert said she did have, though, was added ingredients. "I don’t know of any toxicities that can occur from drinking rose water, but many of the drinks on the market do have some sugar in them, so my main concern is the sugar consumption, which would nix all the supposed benefits," she explained when we asked her if it was possible to drink too much.

I drank it throughout the day at my desk as just something to sip on when I was thirsty, but Alpert says if you’re into trying the trend, she would suggest it as a post-meal beverage because "it has a slight hint of sweetness and can be a substitute for that sweet bite.”

However, she also notes that some are recommended to be consumed on an empty stomach due to added minerals. Interested in giving it a shot? If potential stress relief is appealing to you, why not? But if you have any questions, always be sure to talk to your doctor.