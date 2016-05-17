Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin Working Out Together Are #CoupleGoals

You know the old saying, the couple that works out together, stays together? OK, maybe we just made that up... but it must be true because only when you have the most special kind of bond you'll feel comfortable enough working up a sweat in front of your partner. Yes, some of us are self-conscious in that department.

So we have nothing but admiration for Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin whose workout sessions look intense to us (as documented on Bella's Instagram). We have to admit Sulkin has some pretty impressive push-up skills, and Thorne definitely wins the split jumps game.

Cute, fit couple alert!