9 Before-and-After Photos That Show Weight Is Just a Number

When you’re following a workout plan, eating healthy, and even setting aside time in your schedule for some much needed self-care, it’s easy to get hung up on numbers as a way to measure if you’re on your way to meeting your fitness goals.

Especially scrolling through Instagram where all you see are before-and-after photos documenting just how many pounds were shed to get those toned stomachs and sculpted arms. But, some women have set out to prove that a healthier body doesn’t depend on what the scale reads by posting before-and-after photos of their fitness journeys that only show less than a 10 pound difference from start to finish.

The following 9 women show us that a healthy, strong body isn’t in the numbers on the scale.

"And for anyone just seeing this for the first time YESSS really 2 lbs, the scale doesn't measure fat vs muscle! Keep going girls," wrote powerlifter and mom of four Adrienne Osouna. With this side-by-side photo of the progress she made with weightlifting, she makes an important point: The number on the scale doesn't measure muscle gain and definition.

Fitness 'grammer Teagen says "screeewwwwww the scale" and we agree. Instead of obsessing over the fluctuating number on her scale, she prioritizes eating a balanced diet of healthy carbs, fat, and protein.

What good is smaller number on the scale, if you can't do a single full push-up? Instagrammer Vicki may currently weigh 3kg more than the beginning of her fitness journey, but thanks to her training she's more toned and can do 26 full push-ups.

Health coach Katie Koch makes an important point about weight: Everyone, including health coaches can get hung up about it, but at the ends of the day, it's not about the number, but how you feel. "Yes, coaches are human too! I struggle just like the rest of you. I knew I needed to revamp my nutrition and get back to my daily workouts, that is when I feel my best!...And isn't it crazy that there is only a 3 lb difference between these two pics?" she wrote in her photo's caption.

Kelsey Wells just slammed that smaller numbers equal success with a single 'gram. In the trio of photos, the fitness blogger proved that your weight doesn't measure progress. "...there is only a 5 lb difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY. I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now. I have never been more comfortable in my own skin than I am now. And if I didn't say #screwthescale long ago, I would have gave up on my journey," she said.

Registered dietician Kaila Johnson's weight may have stayed constant in the past year, but that doesn't mean her body composition did, too. "On the left (current) I have more muscle mass with less body fat, whereas on the right (10 months ago) I'm holding more body fat and less muscle mass."

"I weighed myself this morning out of curiosity and guess what? I GAINED 1kg since I last checked during my regular check up, which means there's only 1kg difference between the two pictures: the left is the day I started #BBG and the right is today after 71 weeks of @kayla_itsinces kicking my butt and eating better. But in terms of strength, mental and emotional wellbeing, happiness and body composition, there's a massive difference between the two. This goes to show, once again, that the number on the scale is not a real measure of the progress we've made in our journeys." Preach Asphaire.

Throughout her fitness journey that she documents on Instagram, Katie Lolas has shown us that progress doesn't depend on the scale.

"Although I haven't lost significant inches, I'm still happy with my progress. I've completely transformed my body and mindset, and that's a win in my book!" We agree, Ashley!