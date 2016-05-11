Beauty and Wellness Podcasts to Make Your Commute More Bearable 

Call it the Serial effect but Podcasts are having a moment, and with good reason. Plugging in and pressing “play” not only helps us tune out the white noise of our fellow commuters, it makes getting stuck in with traffic or dealing with packed trains or buses, a lot more bearable. For the beauty obsessed, if your favorite series is over or you’re looking to beautify your playlist, you’re in luck. There’s a handful of beauty and wellness podcasts that regularly offer new episodes. Add the following five podcasts to your lineup, and you’ll actually start to look forward to your morning commute.

The Wellness Wonderland

In each episode, life coach and author Kate Dalebout inspires listeners to lead their best lives through discussions with expert guests that cover everything from feminism to natural skin care.

The Fat Mascara

What do you get when you put two veteran beauty editors and a podcast microphone together? A hilariously refreshing discussion on current beauty trends and advice from industry pros. Each week Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Goldstein share their candid stories of navigating the industry to give beauty addicts their fix.

Beauty Talk with Denise & Janice Tunnell

Twin sisters and makeup artists Denise and Janice Tunnell are total beauty buffs in their own right. Tune in to hear them talk about the best products on the market right now and interview fellow industry pros like Sam Fine.

The Nutrition Diva's Quick and Dirty Tips

Dietician Monica Reinegal offers ingenius hacks on how to eat well by answering questions like "Can diet reduce stress?" in just 10 minutes or less on this insanely popular podcast.

The Beauty Brains

Have you ever wondered how cosmetics really work? Luckily, you can tune into this podcast to find out. Dynamic duo Randy and Perry are cosmetic scientists who answer listeners' questions with cold, hard, scientific facts. "Can I mix my own sunscreen?" and "Should you buy organic Botox from Kim Kardashian?" are just a few of the topics they've covered.