The Tote Bag Brand Everyone Is Obsessed With Now Has Cloth Face Masks

It might sound weird to obsess over something as mundane as a tote bag, but Baggu managed to create a design that was so cool to look at (and so perfect for everyday use) that the brand has become a go-to for tote obsessives and aesthetic hunters alike. The monochromatic and patterned nylon totes that can hold a whopping 30 pounds each are a constant on social media feeds, thanks in part to their funky-yet-functional demeanor. And now, the brand responsible for these trendy totes has introduced some equally adorable face masks . What a concept.
It goes without saying that it’s odd to be impressed and/or excited about a face mask launch , but when so few good things are happening in the world, we’re going to hold onto what we’ve got. Especially if it involves protective gear that is necessary in stopping the spread of this horrible virus.
These masks are like pieces of art you can wear on your face . They come in three-packs that include different colors, ranging from bold and bright hues to muted tones with names like fig, mesa, and succulent . If they sound impressive, it’s because they are — just look at those things. They’re as attractive as the Internet’s beloved strawberry dress, as versatile as the resurrected pleated tennis skirt, and as intriguing as Ms. Ashley Olsen herself. But, costing just over $30 for a pack of three , the masks are also as affordable as a single tube of lipstick.
Along with being adorable, the double-layered masks come with all of the protective and comfort features you’d want : an adjustable strap, nose wire, and a built-in filter pocket. Plus, they’re super soft since they’re made with 100 percent cotton, and can be placed in the washing machine whenever needed.
Even better: A portion of each sale will go to the Black Voters Matter Fund, an organization that empowers, educates, and uplifts Black communities. So in addition to buying something to protect yourself and others, you can also feel good knowing that some of your money is going towards an incredibly important cause.
Looking good, feeling good, and staying safe. A masterful combination, especially in 2020. Below, you can shop the mask sets for just over $30.