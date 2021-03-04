This Is the One Water Bottle That Finally Cured My Dehydration Headaches

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Might Help is our new recurring column featuring the wellness products that actually make us feel better. This week, why Avana's Ashbury water bottle is the best out there for staying hydrated.

For a health and wellness editor, I used to be notoriously bad about remembering to drink enough water. I'd often wonder what could possibly be the cause of my mysterious 3 p.m. headache — only to realize I'd consumed only coffee and exactly zero ounces of H2O since waking up. (And don't even get me started on hangovers.)

Then, about a year and a half ago, I was introduced to Avana, a then-new line of water bottles.

I figured they would be similar to other insulated stainless steel bottles I had tried in the past that also keep your water cold for 24 hours. These trendy bottles all looked pretty on my desk with their marble and palm leaf designs but did not actually encourage me to drink water. Then I realized: It has a straw! I've come to realize that — much like a dress with pockets — the addition of a straw is the detail that simply takes this bottle to another level. Not only do I drink more, faster with a straw, but this genius feature also allows you to take a sip with the bottle upright without having to lift and tilt. With other brands, this always led to spilling all over myself — especially with a large, heavy, just-filled bottle. (And if you prefer to swig vs sip, like say during a workout class, you can do that, too.)

Since health experts commonly recommend drinking eight 8-ounce glasses per day, aka the 8x8 rule, by filling up my 24-ounce Ashbury bottle three times per day I was finally able to drink as much water as I'm supposed to — and was no longer dehydrated on a daily basis. (The brand makes two insulated models, the Ashbury and Beckridge, which come in tons of colors and range in size from 18 to 32 ounces.)

In fact, I loved it so much that when I lost my first Avana bottle this summer (RIP) my water consumption went way down (despite owning more water bottles than I could fit in a kitchen cabinet) until I was able to replace it with a new lilac version. At this point, I am basically a walking ad for this water bottle because it comes everywhere with me — made easy by the carrying loop.

OK, so what makes this better than the viral Hydromate's Motivational Water Bottle that has earned rave reviews from thousands of Amazon shoppers? Well, for starters: you won't be left with the lingering taste of plastic or have to deal with any leaks or spills that are likely when attempting to drink from the gallon bottle, as some reviewers have complained. Plus, they are resilient — I am rough on everything, and mine still looks as good as new — so one bottle can last you for years, as long as you don't lose it first. (Of course, if you love your gallon bottle, do you! The best water bottle is the one that actually makes you drink enough water!)

As an added bonus, Avana also has a charitable component: Each bottle sold helps support water projects in developing countries to bring clean water to more people across the globe.