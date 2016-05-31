Ashley Graham's Intense Workout Routine Is Totally Inspiring 

theashleygraham/Instagram
Dobrina Zhekova
May 31, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Ashley Graham has become one of the inspiring faces of the body positive movement, and she deserves nothing but respect for that. We love, love, love how she reminds us to be comfortable with and proud of our bodies. We also love that she gave us a peek inside her intense and inspiring workout routine. Fact: Ashley is a fitness hero.

The Sports Illustrated model was hard at work in the gym over Memorial Day weekend. Back lunges, planks, crunches, you name it, she probably did it. Our heads are still spinning from watching the video she posted on Instagram of her workout session. She even shared the exact regimen, so you can follow during your trip to the gym. 

RELATED: Ashley Graham Celebrated National Lingerie Day with STUNNING #BodyPos Snaps

And if you have forgotten what the result of all of this is, let us remind you:

Seriously — go, Ashley! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!