Ashley Graham's Intense Workout Routine Is Totally Inspiring 

Ashley Graham has become one of the inspiring faces of the body positive movement, and she deserves nothing but respect for that. We love, love, love how she reminds us to be comfortable with and proud of our bodies. We also love that she gave us a peek inside her intense and inspiring workout routine. Fact: Ashley is a fitness hero.

The Sports Illustrated model was hard at work in the gym over Memorial Day weekend. Back lunges, planks, crunches, you name it, she probably did it. Our heads are still spinning from watching the video she posted on Instagram of her workout session. She even shared the exact regimen, so you can follow during your trip to the gym.

@mrs1999 put our glutes into some major action! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 @juliehenderson32 #moveyourbody --here's the workout break down-- 3x10 Back lunge front kick 3x10 @ 20lbs Single arm Snatch squat Plank row 3x10 Lateral plate lunge slide @25lbs 3x10 Sand bag rotation slam @15lbs Plank rotation knee to opposite elbow 3x10 Reverse crunch with slam bag Btwn knees Side plank shoulder (floor) tap 3x20 Legs straight side crunch A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 30, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

And if you have forgotten what the result of all of this is, let us remind you:

You have a #LicenseToSlay. Use it. Suit up & work it!! Shop the collection @swimsuitsforall #AshleyGrahamxswimsuitsforall #myswimbody 👙👙👙 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 24, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

Seriously — go, Ashley!