Ashley Graham Celebrated National Lingerie Day with STUNNING #BodyPos Snaps

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 26, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Did you know that yesterday was National Lingerie Day? Well, Ashley Graham obviously did and celebrated accordingly — by wearing sexy lingerie and flaunting her gorg body on Instagram.

The model posted not only photos, but a very steamy video as well. In it, Graham is wearing a bra and bikini from her collection for Addition Elle, and she’s pretty much killing it. Watch it at your own risk — it’s beyond sexy.

RELATED: Ashley Graham’s Unedited Lingerie Photo Is Gorgeous AND Empowering

Celebrate #nationallingerieday today! #ashleygrahamlingerie X @additionelle #beautybeyondsize #iamsizesexy

A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Celebrate #nationallingerieday!!! This bra is available NOW!!! Buy here - @additionelle @barenecessities @nordstrom #beautybeyondsize

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

That time @theellenshow made me custom lingerie👙👙👙 #nationallingerieday #lovetheskinyourein

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

So, yeah, happy belated National Lingerie Day!

