Ashley Graham’s Unedited Lingerie Photo Is Gorgeous AND Empowering

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 22, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Guys, Ashley Graham is one of our favorite human beings PERIOD. The stunning model oozes so much positive energy and confidence, it’s unreal. And you can always count on her to deliver the most inspiring and uplifting messages. And, yesterday, Graham did just that.

She posted an unretouched photo of her clad in sexy lingerie and the caption that went with it will make your day. “Let the things that people say are imperfections drive you.. If I never would have heard the words 'No' & 'You Can't', I would have never know how to fight so hard to get to where I am..,” she wrote. #Preach

Ashley, never change!

