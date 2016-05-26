Amy Schumer Has the Best Response to Body Shamers

If it feels like every day you’re reading about another celebrity taking a stance against internet trolls who take joy in spreading body negativity, you’re not imagining things. These famous women are calling out haters because it’s about damn time they knock it off and keep their opinions about their appearance to themselves.

I meant to write "good morning trolls!" I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met who triggers something in you that makes you feel powerless and alone. This is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda. Kisses! A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 24, 2016 at 10:44am PDT

Amy Schumer is the latest A-lister to take to social media in an effort to knock body shamers down a peg, but of course she does it in her own fabulous Amy Schumer way.

Schumer posted this photo of herself in a bathing suit, hanging out in the surf as one does on vacation. Because any picture posted on social media seems ripe for tearing apart in the eyes of haters, she made sure to include a little note for them. This is a woman who is confident in her own skin and with the way she looks—if only all of us could say the same.

So just to reiterate, the actress is happy, healthy, and has no time for negativity. The end.