Study Finds U.S. Women Have the Biggest Boobs on the Planet

On the brink of celebrating our country's independence this July 4th, apparently we have another reason to party—a study found that American women apparently have the biggest boobs in the world.

Of course, this news isn't as exciting if you're one of the many women who struggles with finding a bra that properly fits or clothes that are proportionate to your body type, but I digress...

The report was published in the Journal of Female Helath Sciences, and it measured breast tissue volume in 11,682 women from 108 different countries. All of the women ranged in age from 28 to 30 years old.

Breast tissue volume was measured because simply asking about bra size wouldn't yield the most helpful results as cup size varies pretty drastically from country to country. Also, to put it in our prospective, how many times have you been measured only to be told a size completely different than before?

"The study analysis revealed that there is a considerable variation in the breast tissue volume... of women depending on their country of birth," the study says. "For example women born in the U.S.A have by far larger breasts than women in any other country, while women born in Africa and Asia, particularly in the East Asian countries, have the smallest breast volumes."

Rounding out the top five in largest breast size were Caucasian American women followed by Canadians, non-Caucasian American women, Irish, and Polish. Women from The Phillippines were found to have the smallest bust size.