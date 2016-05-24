Amber Riley Isn’t Here for Body Shamers

At this point, if you haven’t figured out that Amber Riley can do anything she sets her mind to, well, then you might as well just take a seat because the actress, singer, and one-time Dancing with the Stars mirror ball champion doesn’t have time to explain it to you.

After what must have been some pretty miserable dental work, Riley took to Instagram with a message for body shamers who want to put her down. The pain meds were still doing their thing so the former Glee star felt a little more loose-lipped in terms of clapping back at haters. While this could have been a recipe for disaster, Riley clearly stated how she feels about the negativity, and it’s pretty darn impressive considering the circumstances (I was not speaking as eloquently as she after having my wisdom teeth extracted, I can tell you that much).

This is what our body positive hero had to say on Saturday night.

I got some things I need to get off my chest, and my thighs, and my stomach 🙄 A video posted by Amber Riley (@msamberpriley) on May 20, 2016 at 10:46pm PDT

She even got some support from former costar Naya Rivera, who tweeted a supportive, “Get it giiiirrrrlllll,” in response.

Here’s hoping Riley’s words fall upon the right ears (we see you, haters)…and that she doesn’t require any further dental work in the near future.