A pint of beer to wash down your yoga class might not seem helpful for reaching your inner zen, but in one of Lindsay Istace's Rage Yoga classes it's exactly what's suggested. Held in a pub, students in each of Istace's Vinyasa yoga-based classes are encouraged to scream and yell in-between their downward dogs. The Calgary, Canada-based trainer was inspired to create the unconventional class after going through a bad breakup and it seems like many of her students can relate. After a successful one-off workshop, she now holds classes bi-weekly.