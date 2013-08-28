Having a Moment: Metallic Nail Polishes -- See Our Favorites!

Courtesy Photo (4); Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)
InStyle Staff
Aug 28, 2013 @ 10:52 am

Metallic manis are definitely having a moment, as evidenced by new colors for fall from the likes of OPI Essie, and more, in creative colors like steel, emerald and amethyst. More eye-catching than your typical lacquer, these polishes are made with tiny glittering pieces that add dimension and depth to any manicure -- and will add a particularly sexy pop to your fall ensembles. Click through the photo to see our favorites.

MORE:
• Matte Everything! How to Nail the Trend
• Bare-faced Beauty: Everything You Need to Know
• How-Tos for the Season's Hottest Beauty Trends

1 of 8 Courtesy (3)

Steel

Who says you have to don an ‘80s perm to go heavy metal? The iridescent shimmer in Essie’s For the Twill of It ($8; neimanmarcus.com) and Urban Decay’s Addiction ($15; sephora.com) give the rest of the pewter tones on the market a run for their money by adding a modern edge, and the blue steel lacquer by Finger Paints ($3; sallybeauty.com) would definitely make Derek Zoolander proud.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy (3)

Sapphire

Even if you’re not engaged to royalty, you can still rock Duchess Kate’s sapphire sparkler on your fingertips. Marc Jacobs’ Blue Velvet lacquer ($18; sephora.com) and the Miss Universe hue by Essence ($2; ulta.com) make for the most wallet-friendly versions of the Crown Jewels we’ve found yet. If bold colors aren’t your thing, RGB’s Celurean shade ($18; rgbcosmetics.com) is a slightly-paler take on the trend that won’t intimidate nail novices.
3 of 8 Courtesy (3)

Ruby

Your classic red lacquer just got a bit more glamorous! The shimmer in Zoya’s Channing ($9; zoya.com), Jin Soon’s Jasper ($18; jinsoon.com), and the Sephora lacquer in Privileged ($9.50; sephora.com) is subtle enough to wear in the workplace, but doesn’t skimp on the high-shine finish.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy (3)

Rose Gold

Think of it as the flirty sister to your solid gold lacquers. Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Rose Gold ($20; esteelauder.com), and Guerlain’s La Petite Robe Noire ($23; sephora.com) don’t skimp on the warm petal shimmer, while Clinique’s Nail Enamel in Fizzy ($12.50; clinique.com) reminds us of a fine bottle of rose on ice.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy (4)

GOLD

If these gilded lacquers were any shinier, the US Mint would think a Bling Ring-esque heist just went down. MAC’s Indulgent Feast ($18; maccosmetics.com) and the pale gold hue by Dolce amp Gabbana ($24; sephora.com) are classic 24-Karat hues, while Rescue Beauty’s Scrangie ($18; rescuebeauty.com) and Bold Gold by Maybelline ($3; target.com) offer up a vintage-inspired take on the trend.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy (3)

Emerald

Jewel tones this pretty make it so easy to be green. Pantone’s Color of the Year gets extra indulgent with Deborah Lippmann’s Laughing to the Bank ($17; deborahlippmann.com) and Laura Mercier’s Bewitched ($18; lauramercier.com). Plus, if you want to dabble in the nail art trend, Sephora’s Antique Gold ($10; sephora.com) offers a dynamic manicure in just one swipe – the shade shifts from emerald to chartreuse depending on where the light hits.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy (3)

Copper

Talk about a pretty penny. Bronzy tones like Topshop’s Gilted ($10; topshop.com), Butter London’s Brown Sugar ($15; butterlondon.com), and Ten Over Ten’s Walker ($18; tenoverten.com) make for great transitional shades that make the switch from summer to fall even more luxurious. They’re summery enough to wear while the weather is still warm, but won’t look like last season’s leftovers when the temperatures drop.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy (3)

AMETHYST

While deep plum shades were a staple on this season’s runways, we think its gemstone counterpart is a glamorous way to contrast with fall’s subdued color palette. Urban Decay’s Vice ($15; sephora.com), OPI’s Muir Muir On the Wall ($9; ulta.com), and Dior’s Galaxie ($24; sephora.com) are definitely anomalies in the nail department – they definitely don’t cut corners on the sparkle, but impart a classy, dressed-up effect. We’re not sure how each lacquer does it, but we’re so glad they do.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!