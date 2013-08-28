Having a Moment: Metallic Nail Polishes -- See Our Favorites!

Courtesy Photo (4); Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)
Metallic manis are definitely having a moment, as evidenced by new colors for fall from the likes of OPI Essie, and more, in creative colors like steel, emerald and amethyst. More eye-catching than your typical lacquer, these polishes are made with tiny glittering pieces that add dimension and depth to any manicure -- and will add a particularly sexy pop to your fall ensembles. Click through the photo to see our favorites.
MORE:
• Matte Everything! How to Nail the Trend
• Bare-faced Beauty: Everything You Need to Know
• How-Tos for the Season's Hottest Beauty Trends
