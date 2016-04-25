Have a Cheat Day, Because Science Said So

Sometimes it feels like there’s no winning when it comes to our health (remember when we found out working out actually isn’t the key to weight loss?). A new study from the Journal of Consumer Psychology has finally given women dieting all over the world a break. In a completely unsurprising twist the study finds that having a cheat day increases morale and willpower aka people actually managed to stick to their diets.

The study was done over a two-week period and compared two groups of people: those with a cheat day and those without. At the end of the study they found that both groups lost the same amount of weight on average. So there you have it — that box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts isn't actually keeping you from losing weight. Well, sort of.