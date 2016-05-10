Harry Styles Looks Like a Completely Different Person with Short Hair (But Still Hot)

File this under Breaking News. The photos we've all been waiting for of Harry Stiles post-haircut are finally here. And honestly, it's about time because we've been freaking out since Friday. The British newspaper The Sun managed to take a few snaps of the singer's dramatic makeover out in London.

We have to warn you, though, Harry was wearing a hat so most of the new chop is not really visible. Still, the photos show how much of a difference a cut can make. But obviously, he's still super hot.

So without further ado, tada:

World exclusive first picture of Harry Styles post his very dramatic haircut https://t.co/ipQxDg1z1k — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 10, 2016

Come on, Harry... Take off your hat next time.