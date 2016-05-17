Behold: Harry Styles Finally Reveals His Short Hair to the World

Stop everything! There is a photo of Harry Styles without a hat. You know, one where you can actually see his short hair that he so famously cut earlier this month. Since he took the plunge, it seemed like he would only step out of his house wearing hats that prevented us from getting the full picture. Because of course.

So, this time, either Harry forgot his hat at home or he was finally ready to reveal his short hair to the world. And honestly, but to zero surprise, he looks good.

It's like there is a whole new Harry Styles that we didn't know existed before. It's amazing what a change of hairstyle can do. Check out the photo here:

There it is ladies and gentlemen



The moment the Internet broke pic.twitter.com/00hNqVYQ1h — ANGUS O'LOUGHLIN (@Angus_OL) May 16, 2016

Naturally, now we want to see even more snaps.