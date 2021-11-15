Harry Styles's Highly-Anticipated Beauty Brand Is Officially Here

One of the most highly-anticipated beauty launches of the year is here: Harry Styles has revealed his brand called Pleasing, a collection of nail polishes and skincare products.

The first drop from the line is called Perfect Pearl, which includes: nail polish in three shades (black, pink, and pearlized white), Pearly Tops Nail Polish (a clear polish with 'subtle iridescence and matte finish'), The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum (a glow-boosting formula with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamin B5, and encapsulated pearls), and The Pleasing Pen (a dual-ended steel roller pen featuring an eye serum and lip oil).

The prices range from $20 a single polish to $65 for the complete set of lacquers.

Pleasing's first set of products are on brand for Styles. Aside from signature '70s-inspired style powered by Gucci, the singer has become known for his whimsy and mis-matched nail art and glowy skin.

"I don't think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they're radiating. And that's what I think the products do, it's about helping you feel beautiful," Styles said of the brand in his Dazed Winter 2021 cover story.

According to Pleasing's website, the products follow vegan and clean beauty principles and have been made without parabens or animal testing. The brand has also partnered with Nest for its first drop, "a nonprofit 501(c)(3) supporting the responsible growth and creative engagement of the artisan & maker economy to build a world of greater gender equity and economic inclusion." With its programs, Nest works to promote the wellbeing of artisans in the U.S. and globally.

The official news of Pleasing comes after months of rumors fueled by Styles' enthusiastic fans, who earlier in 2021, uncovered a trademark filed by Styles called "Pleased As Holdings" for the "wholesale of fragrance and cosmetics."

Over the Nov. 14 weekend, fans anticipated the brand was coming after "Pleasing" billboards popped up outside Styles's concerts, as well as cities across the globe including New York and London. Then came verified TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram accounts all following Styles.

