Halsey's New Tattoo Is Everything Our Minimalist Dreams Are Made Of

Halsey has been seriously killing it on her summer Badlands tour. She's obviously a phenomenal performer, but then there's also that bonus of superb outfits and killer makeup looks. The only thing giving us more life than her festival style is her beauty game. Her recent transition from blue to blonde hair was superb, even if we do miss the blue hair-blue eyeliner look. Halsey took a break from her tour posts (we will need more photos of those hot pink crushed velvet hot pants, though) to share a photo of her new tattoo.

RELATED: Halsey Is Back to Her Blue Hair

Got zapped twice last night by my main @curtmontgomerytattoos. Here's one of them. The other one is a secret (for now) 💋 A photo posted by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 4, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

So what is this gorgeous design? An outline of two people on the cusp of a kiss, done a few inches above her knee. The tattoo is a super minimal, yet graphic and a cute addition to Halsey's existing bomb a** ink collection. BUT, you may want to stay on the lookout for a second new tattoo from Halsey since she captioned the photo "got zapped twice last night by my main @curtmontgomerytattoos. Here's one of them. The other one is a secret (for now)."

RELATED: Guys, Pat McGrath Is Putting Her Own Spin on the Lip Kit

We have no idea what the second tattoo could look like, but considering every single of Halsey's tattoos is #goals, we're sure it'll be another amazing addition.