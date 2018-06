Bellatrix may be the most evil witch in the world of Harry Potter, but we can all agree that her makeup is every bad witch’s dream come true. Start by creating an exaggerated smoky eye using a dark brown or purple eyeshadow. Then, apply a bit of eyeliner and smudge it out to give your eyes the sinister appearance of a Death Eater. To achieve Bellatrix's powerful pout, apply your favorite deep purple lipstick and use gloss for extra shine. Now for your hair: use Revlon’s ¾” Perfect Heat Curling Iron ($15; ulta.com) to curl your hair at random and pile on top of your head in a messy half-up do.