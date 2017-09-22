Halloween Makeup Inspo from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

Hey there, puddin'! If you're working with a wig, the ends will have to be dipped in some red and blue jars of Manic Panic ($11 each; sallybeauty.com), or opt for L'Oréal's Liquid Chalk ($8 each; sallybeauty.com) if you're using your own platinum strands as a base. The colors rinse out easily once you hit the shower, so you don't have to commit to the look. Once you've mattified your face, pick up an eyeliner pencil to draw a heart underneath your left eye, then smudge the Periwinkle and Poppy Make Up For Ever eyeshadows ($21; sephora.com) onto each lid, following the same color order as your pigtails. Finish with a matte red lipstick, like CoverGirl's Cat Call ($9; walmart.com)