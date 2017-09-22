Halloween Makeup Inspo from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

SuicideSquad/Facebook
Marianne Mychaskiw and Victoria Moorhouse
Sep 22, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

October is finally upon us, which means you have only three weeks and change to figure out your Halloween costume this year. Feeling stuck? Look no further than your most recent Netflix binge for inspiration. We put together a list of Halloween makeup ideas from our favorite TV shows and movies, ranging from the classics to the most-talked-about pop-culture moments today. Scroll down for each look, plus our tips on how to re-create them. We're no psychics, but we have a pretty strong feeling Eleven and Harley Quinn will be yuuuge.

1 of 13 Courtesy Netflix

Eleven from Stranger Things

Complement your buzz cut with a few drops of Benetint ($30; sephora.com) under your nose and you'll be ready to take out Demigorgons and boxes of Eggos alike.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Suicide Squad/Facebook

Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad

Hey there, puddin'! If you're working with a wig, the ends will have to be dipped in some red and blue jars of Manic Panic ($11 each; sallybeauty.com), or opt for L'Oréal's Liquid Chalk ($8 each; sallybeauty.com) if you're using your own platinum strands as a base. The colors rinse out easily once you hit the shower, so you don't have to commit to the look. Once you've mattified your face, pick up an eyeliner pencil to draw a heart underneath your left eye, then smudge the Periwinkle and Poppy Make Up For Ever eyeshadows ($21; sephora.com) onto each lid, following the same color order as your pigtails. Finish with a matte red lipstick, like CoverGirl's Cat Call ($9; walmart.com)

3 of 13 Courtesy HBO

Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones

Long may she reign. Ever since getting shamed last season, Cersei Lannister's beauty look has been pretty minimalist, but a dollop of IGK's Broken Dreams Texture Paste ($27; sephora.com) can give your pixie (or pixie wig) a tousled yet regal appearance.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Alamy Stock Photo

Isis and Torrance from Bring It On

Feeling sexy, cute, and popular to boot? Channel your favorite squad from Bring It On. The high ponytail is of the essence here, so once you've anchored your layers into place with a Scunci Cuff Ponytail Holder ($8; kohls.com), use a curling wand like Conair's ($15; target.com) to add a few spirals.

Advertisement
5 of 13 Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

Nancy Downs from The Craft

No need to invoke the power of Manon to channel Nancy's signature look. Once you've penciled in a set of razor-sharp brows, use a kohl pencil like Zoeva's Graphic Eyes ($8; zoeva-shop.de) to heavily line the perimeter of your eyes. Finish off with a saturated burgundy-brown hybrid like Kat Von D's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Vampira ($20; sephora.com), which glides on light as a feather.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Theo Westenberger/Liaison

Morticia Addams from The Addams Family

Morticia Addams is always a classic look for good reason—she combines equal parts glamour and macabre, and provided your lipstick is red enough, anyone can pull it off. After blowing out your hair completely straight and parting it in the center, use a full-coverage foundation to give your skin a matte appearance, then contour in a sharp set of cheekbones. A gray-toned shadow palette like Smith & Cult's ($44; net-a-porter.com) can help achieve that dramatic cut-crease eye, then use a lip brush to get Bite Beauty's Cayenne hue ($26; sephora.com) into the most precise shape possible. The coffin-tipped red talons are an appropriate final touch.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection

The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

It isn't really Halloween until the Sanderson sisters make an appearance. Though each witch has a distinctive look—either a creative updo or a smoky eye, never both—one constant element is a blood-red lip, like Hourglass's Opaque Rouge in Icon ($28; net-a-porter.com). Just be sure to alter the lip shape depending on which sister you decide to channel.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy Netflix

Mylene Cruz from The Get Down

Not unlike Mylene's own singing voice, her disco-era aesthetic hits all the right notes. Armed with your Beachwaver ($199; nordstrom.com), go to work crafting the perfect feathered, side-parted style, then blend on the most metallic eyeshadows you can find from your kit—more is more. Tie the look together with a shimmery gloss like Jouer's Lip Topper ($16; nordstrom.com). Although it's meant to be worn over a lip color, the bronzy tone looks even more stunning worn solo.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Alamy Stock Photo

Romy and Michele from Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Don your holographic ensembles and conjure up the greatest BFF duo of all time, Christy Masters be damned. For Romy's look, we recommend a neutral lip color like MAC's Spice ($15; nordstrom.com)—forever a '90s classic. If you're more a Michele, gather your strands into a cheerleader-style half updo, and complete your look with a swipe of frosted pink lipgloss. We love Laura Mercier's Bare Pink ($25; sephora.com).

Advertisement
10 of 13 Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

Piper and Alex from Orange Is the New Black

Cute couple costume alert! The Litchfield inmates keep their beauty looks pretty minimalist, save for a few, so all you'll need to be Alex is a swipe of E.L.F.'s Intense Ink eyeliner ($3; ulta.com) across your upper lids and a few sweet temporary tats to decorate your arms. As for Piper, pick up Nyx's Micro Brow Pencil ($10; target.com) in a taupe hue to mirror her ample arches.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Scream Queens/Facebook

The Chanels from Scream Queens

Considering each Kappa Tau girl is on-trend with that airbrushed aesthetic, peruse YouTube for the best contouring and highlighting tutorials and pick up a product like Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit ($40; sephora.com). If you opt for Ariana Grande's character, wear that ponytail high and with pride.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Lions Gate/Everett Collection

Mia from La La Land

You'll want to score a '40s-inspired dress and keep your skin glowy and subtle for score Emma Stone's character Mia's effortless look. Work on your dancing, and fill in your eyebrows with a product like Chantecaille Waterproof Eye Definer ($36; nordstrom.com). As for your hair, going red would help pull off the look without flaw, but be sure to add in a few waves with a tool like Drybar 3-Day Bender 1" Barrel Digital Curling Iron ($135; sephora.com).

Advertisement
13 of 13 REX/Shutterstock

Wonder Woman

The headpiece is more than essential, but you'll also want to add in waves a plenty to your hair with a heat tool like T3's BodyWaver Curling Iron ($149; sephora.com). Go for a little bronzer and a barely-there, neutral lipstick shade in a satin finish that closely resembles your natural lip color.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!