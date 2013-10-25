Halle Berry's 6 Beauty Must-Haves

Oscar-winning actress. Newlywed. Doting mom. And now with the launch of her sixth fragrance, Exotic Jasmine, Halle Berry proves there's nothing she can't handle. For InStyle’s November issue, the stunning 47-year-old told us how she maintains her radiant glow, her feelings on going under the knife, and was kind enough to share the six beauty products she can't get enough of. Click the photo to shop her favorites and keep scrolling to read our exclusive interview with the star. For more, turn to page 267 of the recent issue, now available on newsstands or downloadable for your tablet.

You have ridiculously luminous skin. Do you get facials all the time or what?

I do that stuff, but my routine is actually pretty simple. As a busy mother I don't have a lot of time, so I usually just cleanse and moisturize twice a day and always wear sunscreen. But to be honest, I think a lot of how you look is about how you live. I've never smoked or indulged in alcohol or drugs. Those are things that show up on your face over the years.

Advice you'll one day impart to your daughter, Nahla, no doubt. What else would you like to teach her?

Beauty is as beauty does. I learned that really early on. When she's growing up, everyone will tell her how attractive she is, but my job as her mother is to counteract that by saying, "Yeah, but what do you do that makes you beautiful?" Looks have absolutely nothing to do with it.

In Hollywood people seem to get Botox as often as they complain about traffic on the 405. What are your thoughts on injectables?

I think that's something everyone needs to decide for herself. I'm not going to preach about whether it is good or bad. What I don't agree with is young people doing it. When I heard a girl talk about getting Botox for her bat mitzvah, I thought my head was going to blow off!

So I'd assume you feel the same way about plastic surgery.

I would say that I never see myself getting plastic surgery. But then again, I said that I would never get remarried, and, well ...

