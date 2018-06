1 of 8 Yearbook Archives

Halle Berry is no bare-all beauty. Although the actress is best known for styles that reveal more than they conceal (her pixie cut, her peekaboo Oscar dress), her natural elegance is always on display. "The great thing about Halle is that you can put her in a gown or in a bikini top with her thong showing, and she still looks classy," stylist Phillip Bloch has said. The new mother shows off her perfect bone structure with understated makeup and fuss-free hair. And her favorite beauty trick? Well, it's as stripped-down as can be. "A smile is pure," she has said. "It's good and real, and that's sexy."



1985: After graduating from high school, Berry wins the Miss Teen Ohio pageant-and is the first runner-up in the Miss USA Pageant in 1986. "Pageants teach you to lose and not be devastated," she has said. "It was great preparation for Hollywood."