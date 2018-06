2 of 5 Imax Tree; Courtesy Photo (2); Brian Henn Photography (2)

The New Reverse French Mani

Use any color you want (black, silver, neon) for the tip-just don't pick white.



WHY I LOVE THIS LOOK:



1. It's a simple way to seem instantly hip. Do you still secretly love a French mani, even though it's been borderline "out of style" since Valley girls roamed the halls of Ridgemont High? Just play around with your shades (go dark, add some metallic) and voila! You're one of the cool kids.



2. It's like arts and crafts—for grown-ups. I firmly believe that there would be far fewer antidepressants in the public water system if everyone indulged their inner child once in a while. Have fun! Get creative! And while you're at it, pin those funky digits to Pinterest.



3. It's easier to remove than a tattoo. So what if you have a job interview tomorrow morning? Or you plan to spend the day with your super conservative mother-in-law? The only thing standing between you and a classic pale pink mani is a bottle of acetone. Go wild...



ORLY Nail lacquer in Liquid Vinyl, ($9; orlybeauty.com).



CND Nail Colour in Silver Chrome, ($9; bebeautiful.com).