This Shampoo and Conditioner Is Literally Infused with Love

Since I dyed my hair, or rather bleached it (responsibly, thank you Sarah Pratt), I've become extra cautious about taking care of my hair. Particularly, I'm very adamant about giving it the love, hydration, and conditioning that it deserves. So, when I stumbled across repairing hair-care products that are literally infused with love (read on to find out how), obviously I was in. It's a cool concept and really does give my hair new life.

What It's Called:

TO112’s Dry Hair Family: Includes Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Cream

What It Will Set You Back:

A cocktail and a generous tip... or $21 each; tO112.com

What Makes It Special:

The collection is crafted from a combination of amino acids, wheat proteins, and jojoba and tamanu oils. Tamanu oil is haled as miracle oil in the Polynesian Islands for its healing properties and notoriety for promoting healthy, shiny hair.

Who’s It For?:

It's good for all hair types, but specifically formulated for color-treated and dry hair.

When to Use It:

Whenever you want to give your strands some extra love.

What It Feels Like:

Light-weight, soft, and nourishing.

What It Smells Like:

A juicy blend of clementine orange and mandarin with a hint of ginger.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"The Dry Hair Collection has been charged with the potent sound frequency, 528 hertz, known as the frequency of love. The cherished 528 hz frequency encourages DNA repair, improving health as it brings balance and love to the body with every cleanse," says Luis Pacheco, founder of TO112, Medulla & CO. and Toronto based master colorist.

What the Internet Is Saying: