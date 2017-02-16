Beauty Classics: InStyle Editors Weigh in on the Hair Brushes They Use (and Love!)

Anna Hecht
Feb 16, 2017

In beauty culture, there’s a lot of emphasis placed on of-the-moment products that’ll fix up your appearance in a flash. As a result, we sometimes forget about tried and true beauty tools that many of us have used for our entire lives. Take, for instance, the hair brush. No doubt a must-have beauty tool, yet it's so often taken for granted, perhaps since it can’t be that complicated to find a good one, right? Wrong.

Our beauty editors, no matter their hair type, have spent years testing out brushes to see which ones de-tangle efficiently, don’t cause excessive breakage, and generally agree with different hair types and textures. Below, they’ve listed their favorites.

No matter what it is you’re looking for in your next brush, don’t settle for a just-OK detangler. After all, it’s likely you’ll be using this thing on the daily. Keep scrolling to see our favorites.

Tangle Teezer Brush Original 

"I have thick, tangle-prone hair, so it’s only appropriate that the Tangle Teezer has become my all-time favorite hair brush. The plastic teeth have the ability to unwind even the most stubborn knots, and I love using it on both wet hair to smooth out everything, and while I’m blow-drying and styling. Further shoutouts to its unique size and shape contoured to fit in the palm of your hand.”—Marianne Mychaskiw,  Associate Beauty Editor

Mason Pearson Junior Hairbrush

"My mini Mason Pearson hairbrush, which I’ve had for nearly a decade, comes with me everywhere.”—Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush

"I have naturally curly, textured hair, so I can never brush it dry. I slather on my favorite conditioner and brush it through. This brush gets out my many tangles and knots quickly without breaking any hair."—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Conair Mini Anti-Frizz Cushion Brush

"This little guy tackles flyaways with ease—plus stores away nicely in my everyday bag.”—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Paul Mitchell Marula Oil Detangling Brush 

"The best brush for getting through the knots that form at the nape of my neck. It’s also an AMAZING wet brush."—Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

