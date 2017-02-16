Beauty Classics: InStyle Editors Weigh in on the Hair Brushes They Use (and Love!)

In beauty culture, there’s a lot of emphasis placed on of-the-moment products that’ll fix up your appearance in a flash. As a result, we sometimes forget about tried and true beauty tools that many of us have used for our entire lives. Take, for instance, the hair brush. No doubt a must-have beauty tool, yet it's so often taken for granted, perhaps since it can’t be that complicated to find a good one, right? Wrong.

Our beauty editors, no matter their hair type, have spent years testing out brushes to see which ones de-tangle efficiently, don’t cause excessive breakage, and generally agree with different hair types and textures. Below, they’ve listed their favorites.

No matter what it is you’re looking for in your next brush, don’t settle for a just-OK detangler. After all, it’s likely you’ll be using this thing on the daily. Keep scrolling to see our favorites.