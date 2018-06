Hair Look of the Day

2 of 20 Victor Chavez/WireImage

Eva Longoria's Fake-Out Bob



THE STYLE A playful faux bob with kicked-up, swingy ends



WHERE The Harvest press conference at the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico



WHY WE LOVE IT Who among us doesn't want to play with a dramatically different look-and then have it back to normal at the end of the night? Eva Longoria's above-the-shoulder bob is simply the result of a tucked-up chignon and long layers left out in front. We love the gorgeous illusion, if only for today.



