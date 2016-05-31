Surprise Hair Color is Business on the Top, Party Underneath

Hair artists are doing some seriously magical things when it comes to hair color. We've seen dyed undercuts that look like pieces of artwork, colors so unique that we're not sure you could recreate the same hue twice, and now a "hidden" or "surprise" hair color trend that's filling up our Instagram feeds with the kind of enchanting color spectrums that belong in some far off dreamland.

The idea seems to be to have a primary color on top, and then a "surprise" color that's revealed when you lift up or style your hair.

Loved creating this Icy White Look with some starburst suprises on my Beautiful model yesterday. Wella Blondor, Illumina and Magma were my color tools. Thanks to a great Team especially Michelle for helping me Rock this look 🙏🏻💜❤️ @wellahair @wellaeducation #wellalife @wellahairusa A photo posted by Aubrey Loots (@lootypics) on May 22, 2016 at 4:26am PDT

NYC-base hairstylist says she loved creating this "icy white" hair color filled with pink and peach "starburst surprises." That updo is everything.

This hairstyle was created by colorist @hairbykaseyoh, who says that her client needed to have "normal hair," but still wanted to have fun with her color.

Platinum and fuschia go together brilliantly, as you can see, and we love the twisted, casual updo that shows off the color underneath.

🌈💕 A photo posted by Keri (@hairlizard) on May 28, 2016 at 12:39am PDT

This dye job has more color than an episode of My Little Ponies, and that's why we can't get enough of it. So, so good.