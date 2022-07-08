Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Nails Are Going Viral — Here's How to DIY the Look at Home

The manicure of the summer is here.

By Melony Forcier
Published on July 8, 2022

Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails
Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber hit beauty mogul status with the launch of her new skincare line, Rhode, and now the model is behind the latest viral nail trend to take over every beauty-lover's TikTok For You Page. She recently revealed the secret to getting her go-to chrome-white nails in an interview with Refinery 29, and it's all thanks to celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorig.

Bieber first debuted the pearlescent manicure at the 2022 Met Gala. The mani hit viral status when Ganzorig, who dubbed the look as "glazed donut nails," did an in-depth breakdown on what she used for the manicure on Instagram. Ganzorig used four OPI products to get the look; she started off with the Stay Strong gel base coat, added one layer of the Funny Bunny gel polish followed by the Stay Shiny top coat, and finished off with a Chrome Effects powder in shade Tin Man Can. OPI reposted the tutorial on TikTok, which received 2.6 million views.

Once the nail look made its way onto TikTok, it was an instant hit — now it's become the must-have manicure of the summer with the hashtag #milkynails racking up 14.4 million views to date. In one popular TikTok, user @yodeebs showed off how she DIY-ed the manicure at home using almost all the same products as Bieber's nail tech. Another TikToker, @chiaraking, posted her results after trying out the look with the caption, "You don't understand, I'm obsessed." The shift towards minimally chic nails is a dramatic difference from the bold nail art that's also been trending this summer; Bieber's nails may be signaling a rise in sleeker and simpler manis for this coming fall.

Bieber isn't the only celeb that's received the glazed donut nails treatment — Ganzorig recreated the look for Vanessa Hudgens recently, too. While some of the OPI products used in Bieber's manicure are only sold to professional businesses and have become hard to find due to a surge in sales, there are plenty of alternative nail polishes and powders from brands like Essie and Sally Hansen that can create a similar glazed look. Shop our favorite picks from Ulta and Amazon below to get your own Bieber-approved glazed donut manicure at home.

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow

Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails
Courtesy

Marshmallow from Essie is a near perfect dupe for OPI's Funny Bunny. The shade has the same off-white appearance and makes for a great base for this mani. With over 3,000 five-star reviews on Ulta, this polish is a hit amongst users.

Shop now: $10; ulta.com

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Well, Well, Well

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish
Courtesy

Sally Hansen's Well, Well, Well polish is another milky white alternative. The formula is infused with argan oil for an added boost of nourishment.

Shop now: $9; ulta.com

Ownest Iridescent Chrome Nail Color

Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails
Courtesy

While OPI's Tin Man Can isn't readily available to shoppers, this under-the-radar pigmented iridescent powder from Amazon provides a similar glazed donut effect. Hundreds of Amazon users love the product; one shopper who said it was "easy to use" raved that it left them with the "prettiest mani" they've ever had.

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Fluer-T

Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails
Courtesy

This chrome-colored polish from Sally Hansen will be your go-to to get the same pearlescent glow as Bieber's mani — without having to mess with any powders. "This is the only polish that I have found to actually resist wear and chips," one shopper wrote. "It looks great for weeks."

Shop now: $7 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Revlon Nail Enamel in Pure Pearl

Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails
Courtesy

One layer of this pearly chrome polish on top of a soft white base will do the job for this manicure trend, and it only costs $5. Amazon shoppers have even crowned it the "best pearl polish" they've ever used.

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

