You Need to See Hailey Baldwin's Double Hair Buns

With hot days ahead of us, we're always looking for multiple ways to keep our hair up. And while we're still planning our rotation of ponytails, ballerina buns, and braids, it looks like Hailey Baldwin already has her go-to hairstyle figured out.

The model posted a photo on Instagram of her long hair styled in two hair buns or knots, along with two iced coffees that look really appetizing about now, clearly giving us all the hair (and, um, cofffee) envy.

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 21, 2016 at 1:05pm PDT

Double buns aren't anything new, but we have spotted a few celebs wearing the look in the recent past. Khloe Kardashian wore two knots on the top of her head, in what she called "hello kitty" buns, and Maisie Williams wore two buns for a talk show appearance.

But we gotta say, girl looks good.